LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home while she slept, sexually assaulting her and preventing her from getting help, police wrote in an arrest report obtained by the I-Team.

The incident was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the 3300 block of Seneca Drive near the Las Vegas National Golf Course, police said.

The victim was able to call 911, saying “Help, I have an intruder in my house,” an arrest report said.

As police arrived, Courtney Motley, 32, who police say is transient, was seen running through a back yard and attempting to “put his pants back on,” the report said.

Officers learned the victim was asleep her room when a man, later identified as Motley, attempted to get into bed with her, she told police. The woman told police Motley then proceeded to sexually assault her for more than a half hour.

The victim later told police as officers were knocking on the door, Motley told her to stay quiet and hide under the bed while he looked for a knife he had brought. She was later able to escape, the report said.

Officers were not sure exactly how Motley entered the home, though they noted a window was slightly open and the home also had a large doggy door. However, officers noted there was no sign of forced entry.

When officers spoke with Motley, they said he repeated the victim’s name, saying her father was a police officer. This information unable to be validated.

Four days before the incident, an unknown man had rung the home’s doorbell and had spoken with someone inside. Police did not know if Motley was the same man, but the event was noted in the report.

Motley faces charges of:

Residential burglary

Coercion with force or threat of force

Kidnapping

Sex assault

Battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault

Home invasion

Open or gross lewdness

Buy, possess of receive stolen property

Motley was being held Monday on $500,000 bail.