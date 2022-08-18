The area near Hemenway Harbor as seen on May 2, 2022. Lake Mead has dropped dramatically over the past two decades. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department cold case detectives are examining a gun that was recovered at Lake Mead on Thursday.

The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that the gun was found by reporters from Sweden about 100 yards from the same location where a body was found in a barrel on May 1st near Hemenway Harbor.

There is no confirmation that the gun is connected to the body found in a barrel, but police are not ruling that out.

The LVMPD and the National Park Service responded to the area after the discovery.

The Clark County Coroner’s office previously announced that the victim was a male who died from a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was a homicide.

This is a developing story.