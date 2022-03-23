LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of the child found deceased in a freezer inside a Las Vegas garage claims a group of people broke into the home she shared with her accused kidnapper and left with several bags of items, according to court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team.

Mason Dominguez’s body was discovered last month inside 35-year-old Brandon Toseland’s garage concealed in a trash bag in a freezer. Detectives believe Mason had been there for at least 10 weeks and that a large hole in the backyard may be a potential grave, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported.

Mason’s 28-year-old mother said she and her two children, Mason and a 7-year-old girl, moved into Toseland’s home in March 2021. The home is located on Saddle Brook Park Drive, near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard in the northeast valley.

A U-Haul truck sits outside Brandon Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas valley home. (David Charns/KLAS)

According to a recent filing in the wrongful death lawsuit Mason’s mother filed against Toseland earlier this month, Mason’s mother received the keys to the home from police after they finished gathering evidence.

The updated filing asks a judge to give Mason’s mother access to the home and for the judge to sign off on any money or property transfer worth more than $500.

Mason’s mother was able to return to the home to pick up some items, “but as one might imagine, being in the home for any length of time is incredibly difficult for her,” the filing said. Mason’s mother and Toseland’s public defender then began having conversations about removing some of Toseland’s items from the home for his two children, the lawsuit said.

On March 15, Mason’s mother discovered the locks to the home had been changed.

Video surveillance showed about 7-8 people “breaking into the house through a second-story window” with a ladder the weekend before, the lawsuit said. Metro police had already removed bags of evidence from the home, returning it to its occupants.

The video also showed the group carrying out “several large trash bags of unknown items.” The video was then disabled.

Brandon Toseland reportedly told his girlfriend that he had taken Mason into a bedroom and locked him inside with him for several days. He then told his girlfriend that Mason was deceased, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The lawsuit also claims Toseland stole money from Mason’s mother during her alleged imprisonment, documents said. A judge is expected to rule on the matter in April.

Toseland faces two counts of kidnapping and one charge of open murder. He had previously faced domestic violence charges and was ordered to attend counseling in an unrelated case, records obtained by the I-Team said.

Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

According to the wrongful death lawsuit, Toseland told the mother that Mason’s death was accidental. His cause and manner of death remained pending Wednesday.

Toseland is due back in court April 7.

It was unclear Wednesday if police took a report on the alleged break-in.