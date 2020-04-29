I-Team: Former Pentagon intelligence officer talks ‘official’ UFO video release

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UFOs are once again on the public’s minds after a surprise release from the Pentagon this week. The Department of Defense released a statement and three videos of unknown objects recorded by military pilots.

The I-Team’s George Knapp spoke with the former intelligence officer responsible for previously making the videos public.

You can watch a portion of the interview in the video above.

For the twisted tale of the UFO videos and how they made it out to the public, head over to Mystery Wire for the full exclusive.