I-Team: Former Las Vegas real estate executive faces child pornography charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas real estate executive is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography following a yearlong investigation by local police and the FBI, records obtained by the I-Team stated.

Christopher LoBello, 55, faces charges of possessing visual pornography of a person under age 16 and preparing, advertising or distributing material depicting pornography involving a minor, court records show.

LoBello, a former vice president at Colliers International’s Las Vegas office, turned himself into police in late May. A spokesperson for Colliers confirmed LoBello worked for the company from 2007 until January.

According to police records, police searched LoBello’s home and was first interviewed in January.

“We are aware of the situation concerning a former employee in Las Vegas and will cooperate with any authorities as needed,” a spokesperson for Colliers said in a statement to the I-Team.

Metro police wrote in court documents that their investigation began in June 2020 with a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The tip said a person was transmitting child sex abuse material via Skype.

Police said they found evidence on LoBello’s phone and in an online storage website of photos and videos displaying child sex abuse, court documents stated.

LoBello’s online biography states he serves on numerous local committees, including volunteering for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. His biography page has since been removed from the website.

LoBello’s attorney did not respond to repeated requests for comment.