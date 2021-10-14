I-Team: Former firefighter arrested in wife’s overdose death, accused in drug trade with colleagues, will plead guilty to lesser charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former North Las Vegas firefighter accused of providing the drugs that led to his wife’s overdose death and trading drugs with other firefighters will plead guilty to a lesser charge, the I-Team has learned.

In July of this year, Henderson police arrested Christopher Candito, 34, in the February 2020 death of his wife, Tiffany Slatsky, 25. Investigators said Slatsky, the mother of a then-3-year-old boy, was found unresponsive at the couple’s Henderson apartment on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, following a party at a downtown Las Vegas hotel with several other firefighters.

Police said Candito took a 23-mile trip from the Henderson apartment to a North Las Vegas fire station while his wife was experiencing overdose symptoms. He took the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan from the station and administered it to her, they said.

As the I-Team first reported in August, Drug Enforcement Administration agents point to text messages between Candito and several North Las Vegas firefighters, including a captain, as part of a claim that they exchanged drugs during a party last year before Slatsky died.

In a court filing this week, a public defender representing Candito said Slatsky took morphine tablets after experiencing stomach pain.

“Due to Mr. Candito’s training and experience as a firefighter/paramedic, he became concerned Ms. Slatsky was suffering from an overdose,” the filing said. “Ms. Slatsky refused to let Mr. Candito contact outside medical professionals, so he drove her to the fire station in North Las Vegas where he worked.”

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

A grand jury indicted Candito on second-degree murder and burglary charges this summer. Investigators allege he provided her with the morphine pills.

According to court documents, Candito has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. All other charges filed against him will be dismissed.

As part of the plea deal, Candito will serve between one and four years in prison.

Slatsky’s parents said that their daughter married Candito in August 2019, about six months before her death.

Before the party in 2020, there were numerous text messages and Venmo transactions between Candito and another firefighter discussing the exchange of controlled substances such as oxycodone, oxycontin, an anabolic steroid called Trenbelone and morphine capsules, court documents said.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents point to text messages between several North Las Vegas firefighters, including a captain, as part of a claim that they exchanged drugs during a party last year before one of their wives overdosed and died. (KLAS)

“I’d just rather pay you and have enough for me and Tiffany at the end of the night,” one text message from Candito reads, according to court documents. “I got other goodies I’m bringing that I’ll hook you up with.”

North Las Vegas employees are drug screened as a condition of employment, a city spokesman said in August. Drug testing during employment only occurs “if there is reasonable suspicion that a person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol while on duty,” he said. Employees are also drug tested following an on-duty crash.

Random drug testing is also a condition of employment for employees who hold commercial driver’s licenses, per the U.S. Department of Transportation, he said.

A request to the City of North Las Vegas about its policies this week went unanswered. Candito declined a request for an interview in August.