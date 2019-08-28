I-Team: Former cop’s murder confession tossed out by judge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jurors may not hear a former Metro Police officer’s murder confession now that it has been tossed out by a judge. Arthur Sewall, 53, admitted he killed a woman more than two decades ago, but Clark County District Court Judge Valerie Adair pointed to how the interview was done in a court order.

In 1997, 20-year-old Nadia Iverson was found dead inside a home under construction in downtown Las Vegas. Then in 2018, the state of Nevada tested decades-old rape kits where his DNA was found, according to Metro Police.

Detectives Dean O’Kelley and Ken Hefner went to Reno to talk with Sewall and told him a gun he owned was also a match to the crime scene.

“You know, this is voluntary; if you get tired of it or you want to go, you know you just let us know,” Hefner said during the interview.

For more than an hour, Sewall denied any involvement in Iverson’s murder.

“I think at this point in time whether I’m here voluntarily or not, I need a lawyer,” Sewall said.

The detectives kept questioning him, and Sewall also asked about calling his wife, before providing information.

“Knock it out, and I promise you, you can talk to your wife as long as you want,” O’Kelley said.

Sewall admitted to going through a tough time in 1997. Months before Iverson was killed, he resigned from the Metro Police department. He was convicted for abusing his power as a law enforcement officer after he was caught on video exchanging favors for sexual acts.

Then, he confessed to Metro Police detectives.

“I went out with the intention of sexual gratification, and when my 357 went off, it freaked me out, and I bolted, and I panicked,” Sewall said.



But Judge Adair found, “It was made clear the Defendant could not leave, that Reno could arrest the Defendant on the misdemeanor, and was not clear the Defendant could speak to his wife.”

She also said Sewall should have been told of his Miranda Rights.



The Clark County District Attorney’s Office filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court. A status check is scheduled for Sewall on Oct.17. He is charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.



“Am I remorseful? Most definitely on many levels,” Sewall told detectives.