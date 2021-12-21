The FBI took John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, into custody earlier this month on charges connected to enticing minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Henderson police arrested Heather Carriker, 48, in August 2020, a spokesperson for the department confirmed last week. (Vermont State Police / KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former CNN producer accused of paying a Nevada woman to travel cross-country with a child for sex is also accused of attempting to pay off another member of the family, prosecutors said in court documents.

The FBI took John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, into custody earlier this month on charges connected to enticing a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Griffin had worked at CNN for 8 years and has since been fired.

Henderson police arrested Heather Carriker, 48, in August 2020, a spokesperson for the department confirmed last week.

Griffin used online messaging services Kik and Google Hangouts to talk to people reportedly being parents of young girls, saying, among other things, that young women should be trained to “be sexually subservient and inferior to men,” prosecutors wrote in a news release.

According to investigators, Griffin transferred $3,000 to Carriker so she could buy plane tickets from Nevada to Boston for a trip in July 2020.

While in Vermont, the child “was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity,” prosecutors said.

In court documents filed this week, investigators allege a relative of Carriker’s messaged Griffin, saying Carriker was “too pilled out to remember.” Griffin’s responses included a text that said, “Look, as I’ve told you, I didn’t do anything wrong.” He then paid the family member $4,000, prosecutors said.

The information is written in a document from prosecutors seeking that Griffin remains in jail before trial.

“This apparent pay-off of a potential witness is not only further evidence of wrong-doing, it is an independent reason for Griffin’s detention,” prosecutors said. “Indeed, making payments to a potential witness in an apparent effort to buy their silence itself justifies Griffin’s pre-trial detention.”

According to investigators, while the child was in Vermont, Carriker was taken to the hospital twice.

“On one occasion, Griffin was pulled over for speeding in his Mercedes convertible with the 9-year-old girl buckled in the front passenger seat,” prosecutes wrote in court documents.

In a separate incident, Vermont State Police charged Griffin with DUI in October 2020.

A hearing was scheduled in the case for Wednesday.