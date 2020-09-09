I-Team First on 8: Victim’s son speaks out after deadly 7-Eleven shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The son of a man who police say was killed by a 7-Eleven security guard is calling for justice. His attorney says a message needs to be sent.

The I-Team spoke with Thomas Martin’s family.

Brandon Martin says he was getting ready to introduce his father to his first grandchild.

“We were in the process of coming back here, you know, to let him meet the baby girl and everything, and the bad news hit,” Martin recounted.

He learned his 56-year-old, Thomas, was shot and killed on Aug. 26.

The accused: security guard Kegia Mitchell.

According to Mitchell’s arrest report, she was restricting the number of visitors at the 7-Eleven on Las Vegas Boulevard near Craig due to COVID-19. Martin became frustrated, and they argued. Mitchell allowed someone else in, and Martin pushed his way inside. They shoved each other.

Then, Mitchell took out a gun and shot Thomas.

The 36-year-old woman is charged with open murder.

Attorney Rodolfo Gonzalez is representing Brandon. They’re considering a civil lawsuit.

“He’s a human who did not deserve to get shot in the chest for some sort of COVID disagreement,” Gonzalez stated.

The arrest report also states Martin was not armed and did not physically attack Mitchell. Detectives viewed surveillance video.

“As a security guard, you’re supposed to have the training, the knowledge on how to de-escalate a situation, not escalate it,” Gonzalez said.

Brandon says his dad’s life mattered.

“There’s people that will miss him and everything like that, and like, whatever justice is, she murdered him in cold blood,” he lamented. “I think she should have to do her time.”

Brandon says his father relocated to Las Vegas from Hawaii, a place which was part of him.

“He did carry the Aloha spirit with him, you know what I mean, and he’s much gonna be missed.”

The I-Team asked Brandon what he will tell his daughter about her grandfather.

“I know he would light up like he lit up all the time I would come around, and he would smile and be happy the way he always is” he said. “I know he would be the same way for my daughter if he got to meet her.”

7-Eleven’s corporate office sent us the following statement: