I-Team First on 8: Prison stabbing suspect named

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are learning more about a fight that put a high-profile death row inmate in the hospital. It’s a story the I-Team first broke and one the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) is remaining quiet about.

As we reported, Ammar Harris was hospitalized after a fight on death row.

While we did not initially know who attacked him, we know now. The alleged perpetrator is named in court documents as Javier Righetti.

The I-Team searched court documents and could not find formal charges yet.

It turns out, though, that Harris’ attorney and Righetti’s attorney are the same person. There is a motion to change that.

According to records, Harris was stabbed on Aug. 28 at Ely State Prison and then taken to a Las Vegas hospital. It was kept secret due to security issues.

His condition was listed as critical.

Harris was sentenced to death after he was convicted of shooting and killing three people in a crash on the Las Vegas Strip in 2013.

Righetti was sentenced to death for torturing and killing a 15-year-old girl in 2011.

The I-Team filed a public records request with the Department of Corrections to learn more about what happened. Our request was denied, as the department said the incident is still under investigation.

According to the DOC, Righetti remains at Ely State Prison, and Harris is at High Desert.