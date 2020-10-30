I-Team First on 8: Police say suspect recorded shootings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are saying a murder and attempted murder were caught on camera. The person recording? The alleged killer himself.

It’s a story you’ll read first here, as the I-Team obtained the evidence at the center of the case.

WARNING: This report includes disturbing content.

A walk to a man who appears to be homeless and passed out on the sidewalk, an arm raised, gun pointed and the trigger pulled.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 13.

Then, just before midnight on July 15, as a 62-year-old man walks his dog, he describes a man dressed as a mummy approaching him and shooting him in the chest.

The crime scenes were both located near Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas.

Metro Police call the first incident a murder. The victim was 48-year-old Brent Lloyd, whose body was discovered by a jogger.

The second is an attempted murder, as the victim survived. He called 911 himself after he ran to his nearby home. Three months later, he is recovering from his injuries.

Detectives say surveillance video helped investigators find their suspect by tracking his path. Noah Green, 21, lives in a nearby apartment complex.

On July 18, police say after he ran from officers as they approached him, they found a gun and cell phone with only two video on it on his person.

A detective testified in front of the grand jury that he was shocked. He said Green denied any involvement in the crimes. When he showed Green the videos, he didn’t see any outward reaction. He said that’s his phone, but he didn’t know how the videos got there.

Green’s defense attorney is questioning his mental health status, referring to the arrest report. Police noted he appeared to talk to himself during surveillance.

Detectives say Green’s mother described him as a loner. After he told them about a girlfriend, they tried to find her, but it appeared she didn’t exist.

Green was indicted by the grand jury. He faces seven charges and is now at the Clark County Detention Center, being held on no bail.

His next court appearance is set for Nov. 6.