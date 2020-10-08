I-Team: FBI assisting Metro in recent Strip crime spike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned the FBI is assisting local agencies in investigating the rise in violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip.

The number of arrests for violent crime has increased 16% since the start of September, Metro Capt. Dori Koren said Wednesday.

The I-Team asked FBI Special Agent In Charge Aaron Rouse how his agents are working these cases, especially as many recent cases involve out-of-state offenders.

“I think people are coming here and they believe that they are going to be able to do whatever they want, and unfortunately, that’s hurting people.” Rouse said. “Law enforcement agencies here are going to stand with the community and protect them.”

Violent crime in the Las Vegas Valley has decreased by double-digits over the past three years, Rouse said, adding he hopes to return to those levels with the added resources Metro and other agencies are using to combat the recent spike.