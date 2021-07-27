LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father is accused of trying to kill his adult daughter, leaving her to die, and then threatening to kill other family members, records obtained by the I-Team say.

Juan Batista-Garcia, 58, called police around 1:30 a.m. on July 20, saying he had just killed his daughter, his arrest report says. He told a dispatcher he had left her body in a desert area in West Summerlin and was driving home to say goodbye to his wife.

Police found Batista-Garcia’s daughter on Charleston west of Sky Vista Drive. She had several cuts to her body, and she was rushed to UMC.

Police later took Batista-Garcia into custody without incident. Inside his car, police say they found a knife and a phone covered in blood. The knife had pieces of hair on it, police said.

Batista-Garcia reportedly told an arresting officer he had believed he had killed his daughter by stabbing her.

When speaking to detectives, Batista-Garcia told them he was driving with his daughter after celebrating her birthday at a resort, the report states. He said he and his daughter got into an argument in the car.

Batista-Garcia said his truck had a mounted camera, which may have captured the incident.

Batista-Garcia also told police he had intended to murder two other family members, according to the report. He faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, battery to commit sex assault and kidnapping.

Court records show Batista-Garcia was being held Tuesday on $250,000 bail. He is due in court on Aug. 25.

No addresses were provided.