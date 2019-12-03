I-Team: Witness describes deadly crash, says suspect ran red light

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of a DUI that killed a mother of three Thanksgiving Day is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. The I-Team learned more details about the scene and spoke with the victim’s family.

Nathaniel Postelle faces charges related to DUI and drug possession. Prosecutors are waiting for the results of two blood samples as they figure out how to proceed with this criminal case.

Vanessa Murphy: “Did the SUV run a red light?”

Kathryn Jones, witness: “Yes, yea. Really quick. The driver, very fast. I just can’t believe that.”

Jones is one of several witnesses who said Postelle ran a red light, causing the deadly crash. She took a photo of him moments after.

“He started to cry and have the phone, blah blah, started to talk,” she said.

Vanessa Murphy: “Did he check on the other car at all?”

Jones: “No. He just sit there.”

Thirty-two-year-old Monique Prado, a single mother of three, and her 12-year-old daughter were in the other car. Prado died at the scene, and her daughter was injured.

“A girl just lost her mom, you know. That’s really, really sad,” said Jones. “I was sad, too. I was sit there all day; when I came back, I still feel really bad, feel so sorry about the girl and the lady.”

Metro police say a portable breath test revealed Postelle was twice the legal limit, according to his arrest report. The 27-year-old man had body sways, bloodshot and watery eyes and referred to a female officer as sir.

He told police he had a beer at 3 a.m. and slept before leaving his friend’s house to drive home around 8:30 a.m.

The I-Team stopped by his family’s house for a comment, and his brother opened the door.

Vanessa Murphy: “Anything you want to say to the victim’s family?”

Brother: “I can’t at the moment. Sorry.”

The day after the crash, Prado’s mother and brother told the I-Team they’re angry and heartbroken. Her 4-year-old daughter did not fully understand what happened, and her 6-year-old son wanted his mother.

“I want my mom,” said Chris Garcia, Prado’s son.

The family set up a GoFundMe account for the children. Since our story aired Friday, nearly $21,000 have been donated.

Postelle is in jail on a $250,000 bond. 8 News Now will be in court Tuesday morning for Postelle’s 7:30 a.m. appearance.