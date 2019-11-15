I-Team Exclusive: Steve Wynn responds to Nevada Gaming Control Board complaint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disgraced former casino mogul Steve Wynn is fighting back against the Nevada Gaming Control Board after state regulators said he should still face consequences for allegations he sexually harassed his former employees.

In this I-Team exclusive, 8 News Now reveals what was discovered in recently obtained documents just filed in Wynn’s legal battle against the state of Nevada.

Wynn is telling the Nevada Gaming Control Board that the Nevada Gaming Commission has no jurisdiction over him anymore since he walked away from Wynn Resorts in February of 2018. Technically, Wynn is not banned from the Nevada casino industry, yet.

On Oct. 14, the Nevada Gaming Control Board filed a complaint against Wynn that was seeking the following:

To revoke his finding of suitability, which is similar to a license to remain active in the casino industry

To fine Wynn after an investigation found evidence of sexual conduct between him and subordinate employees, an effort by Wynn to silence the women and Wynn failing to appear and testify

The I-Team obtained Wynn’s response, a motion to dismiss just filed by his legal team, where they argue that Nevada’s gaming regulators cannot discipline a person who no longer has any involvement with a Nevada gaming license.

Wynn’s attorneys claim he no longer poses a threat to the industry or the public at large. They’re stating that the finding of suitability doesn’t matter because Wynn, again, is no longer involved in the casino industry.

They say the only goal that has not been achieved for regulators is to impose significant fines on Wynn, accusing them of seeking an “exit tax.”

Wynn Resorts in Nevada was fined $20 million this year for failing to investigate claims of sexual harassment and misconduct by Steve Wynn. Regulators in the state of Massachusetts fined Wynn Resorts $35 million.

Steve Wynn has settled lawsuits, and he’s been accused of paying hush money to alleged victims. But Wynn himself has not been fined by the state gaming regulators, so far.

