I-Team Exclusive: Prohibited call between accused killer, girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christopher Prestipino, 46, is back in police custody after failing to show up for court Thursday morning.

8 News Now had the only camera in the courtroom as a judge issued a warrant for the accused killer. We later made it to his home just moments after police tracked him down.

Prosecutors are arguing Prestipino’s $500,000 bail should be revoked after learning he violated the terms.

His violation? Prestipino and his girlfriend, Lisa Mort, spoke on the phone when they were prohibited from any contact.

The two sound like a couple in love in the phone call.

Prestipino: “I’m waiting for you. You’re the only one. You’re my person, baby.”

Mort: “I love you.”

Prestipino: “I love you, too.”

Prestipino is accused of killing 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez last year and putting her body in a cement structure in the desert.

Mort is accused of helping to conceal the crime.

They coordinated the call with Prestipino using his friend’s phone and Mort calling from jail on another inmate’s account with her permission.

The call led to Thursday morning’s chain of events, and sources later revealed Prestipino was high when he surrendered to police.

Prestipino: “I’ve been at the end of my rope.”

Mort: “What do you mean?”

Prestipino: “I mean, at the end of my rope. Like you’re the only thing that keeps me going.”

He told Mort she would be taken care of financially when she is released, he is facing life in prison and that she should tell police what she knows.

Prestipino: “Just get the contact order dropped and come home to me. So, if you can make a deal, make a deal. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. Nothing is gonna change with what the f#&k is going on.”

Prestipino’s attorney Bill Terry told the I-Team he is disappointed Prestipino didn’t show up.