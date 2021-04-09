I-Team Exclusive: Parents of child in federal lawsuit against CCSD break silence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents of a child at the center of a federal lawsuit against the Clark County School District (CCSD) are breaking their silence.

In 2017, teacher Kasey Glass was seen in surveillance video at Kirk Adams Elementary School with fourth grader Hunter Howard. He has autism and is nonverbal.

Lawyers for Hunter alleged what was seen in the video is abuse: withholding his food as punishment, which is against the law, and taunting him.

“I was just shocked,” said Tammara Tims.

She and Chris Howard are Hunter’s parents. They reached out to the I-Team to speak about this for the first time.

“This caught me off guard,” said Tims. “It completely blindsided everybody in my family.”

They say Hunter’s education started off on a positive note, and he was doing well. But they started to notice changes in his behavior, especially toward his sister, who he usually bonded with.

“They would literally share everything, including food,” recounted Tims, “and he started becoming really food aggressive, and he was scratching her.”

But Tims says she now believes Hunter’s behavior was a result of what happened in school.

The I-Team obtained police body camera video from an interview with an alleged witness.

“I witnessed the teacher with her feet roughly on top of her student in a kicking manner,” the witness describes. “And then I witnessed her take her hand and push his head down towards the ground.”

Hunter’s parents say they had to get legal help to be able to view the video from CCSD. School district police recommended charges against Glass.

CCSD’s attorney told the I-Team the case was closed. The District Attorney says Glass was never charged because police didn’t provide additional information his office requested.

After the I-Team reached out to the Department of Education, a spokesman said the allegations would be investigated.

Records show Glass now teaches for the Nye County School District.

“They all failed,” said Tims.

A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hunter and another child Glass was accused of abusing. The school board approved a $1.8 million settlement for both cases.

Hunter’s parents say their now 14-year-old son is just not the same.

“He’s so broken, so traumatized, even now,” Tims lamented. “Everything about it was wrong and should have just never happened to begin with. It shouldn’t have happened to my son. It shouldn’t happen to anybody else’s child.”

We reached out to the Department of Education. A spokeswoman says, “The investigation is ongoing and, as such, we are unable to comment.”

As for Hunter and his family, Tims says they are grateful for the person who reported what they saw in that cafeteria in the first place.

CCSD responded to us, saying, “The case has been settled. General reasons include an assessment of potential risks and benefits and cost of litigation.”

Attorneys for Kasey Glass replied, “There is a confidentiality provision against Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s attorneys, regarding the resolution of the case with respect to Ms. Glass.”

The I-Team also reached out to the Nye County School District, who did not respond in time for this report.