I-Team Exclusive: Parents accused of child abuse while under CPS monitoring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas parents are accused of child abuse, and the allegations include neglect of a sick child. The I-Team discovered there were warning signs, even while Child Protective Services was supposed to be monitoring the family.

WARNING: The details in this report are of sensitive nature.

If you look on Semiah Red and Chanse Campbell’s Facebook pages, they appear to be proud parents. However, they are accused of abusing their children, including one with special needs, so badly, the kids were hospitalized.

The I-Team tried talking to the couple moments after they appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday for their criminal case.

In August, Metro Police say two of the couple’s children were diagnosed with an infection, medical neglect and malnutrition. One had possible cigarette lighter burns across their stomach, and the other had bruises.

One child told police the couple would leave the children alone in an apartment while they went to a casino. According to police, Red admitted to hitting her kids with an extension cord and belts. Police say she also admitted that their 4-year-old daughter was missing her feeding tube for a whole month and food and water would come out of the child’s stomach. Red claimed she “had a lot going on,” meaning too much to get medical treatment for her child.

The allegations of abuse are bad enough, but the I-Team has uncovered how Child Protective Services was monitoring the family in the five months leading up to the police investigation. There were visits to the home and at least six reported contacts with CPS and medical professionals. CPS was aware the child didn’t have her feeding tube for weeks. Finally, on Aug. 20, a home health care nurse noticed extreme weight loss within a week for that child and acted. This led to the children being taken to University Medical Center, and later, the parents’ arrests.

A Clark County spokesman says the CPS worker in charge of the case still has a job making nearly $60,000 a year.

As for this situation, CPS cites privacy laws and does not comment on specific cases.

There is no word on how those children are doing. The parents are now out on bond and are expected to be back in court in December.