I-Team Exclusive: Investigation into delay in arrest of high-profile poker player accused of sex crimes against children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of sex crimes against children wasn’t arrested for two and a half years, despite a warrant. Turns out, he’s a high-profile poker player. So, why did it take so long to take him into custody?

The I-Team sat down for an exclusive interview with the defendant himself.

Raymond Davis is in a Las Vegas jail, a much different setting from his poker days. The 52-year-old man is accused of committing sex crimes against children. He faces nine charges.

Metro Police say an underage girl claimed he paid her for oral sex at his home on several occasions after they met on Facebook. At one point, her friend said he paid them to take a shower while he watched.

Vanessa Murphy: “Have you paid underage girls for sexual acts?”

Raymond Davis: “Never. Never. I have been to massage parlors, I admit that. I have picked up girls off of Craigslist. I admit that. But I have never, never in my life, paid a girl, underage woman, girl for sex.”

He insists there are several flaws in the criminal case against him. Part of the case is sealed, but what the I-Team can confirm is the warrant for Davis was issued in September of 2016. He wasn’t taken into custody until a traffic stop in April of 2019.

“They never made an effort to come to my house. They never came to my store,” Davis said. “I’m very high profile, anybody, a 10-year-old Boy Scout can find me.”

Davis runs Real Grinders, which has a website, a Facebook group and storefront on Valley View near Twain. He is active on social media, with Facebook lives from his Las Vegas home, casinos and other locations while he was a wanted man.

“I got a big following. I’m on social media. My whereabouts is there,” he said. “I got a custom red Camaro, my name on it, my business RG on it.”

In court, the Metro detective who worked the case testified he didn’t personally try to arrest Davis. The Criminal Apprehension Team was assigned the case one month after the warrant was issued, and the information was entered into a national crime database about seven months later.

“If they would have sent me a subpoena saying I had a warrant, I would have just went downtown or turned myself in, went to court, paid bail, whatever,” he stated.

Davis’ bond was originally set at $25,000, which he posted. But after he tried representing himself in court, requested a new judge and made allegations about the judge and prosecutor, his bond is now set at half a million dollars.

Judge Jacqueline Bluth referred to inappropriate behavior by Davis in her courtroom, three previous felony convictions and more.

According to prosecutor Stacey Kollins, he has several different aliases, which Davis denies.

“From day one, it has been total bias against me,” Davis noted. “If there was an arrest warrant, and I was a danger to the community, why wouldn’t they come and get me?”

The I-Team reached out to Metro to find out why it took so long to arrest Davis. A spokeswoman said there is an ongoing criminal investigation, which doesn’t answer our question.

A trial is set for Davis for February.