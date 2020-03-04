I-Team Exclusive: Formerly convicted pimp, DA speak out after case dismissed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new case was dismissed against a high-profile, formerly convicted pimp. The I-Team first broke this story about Ocean Fleming and has exclusive interviews regarding the case.

Fleming will soon likely be a free man after he was arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever been through in my life,” said Fleming. “Like I’ve never in my life been in the situation to where usually if I come to jail, I got something to do with it if it’s just a little bit. But this time, I really had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with none of this.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson agreed.

“We did our own independent investigation, and we believe very strongly that he didn’t commit the crime,” Wolfson stated.

The case was dismissed Tuesday.

Fleming was scheduled to be in court March 12, but Wolfson said his office contacted a judge after learning Fleming had an alibi.

A woman claimed Fleming forced his way into her apartment, beat and strangled her and tried to recruit her as a prostitute.

Fleming is a convicted pimp who was offered a new plea deal after Metro’s Vice Unit was investigated by the FBI. He was facing a life sentence but was released in January after serving nearly nine years.

Based on Fleming’s history, vice cops were involved in his latest arrest.

“Part of me wanna give ’em the benefit of the doubt, but then still, why did they just come straight to me?” questioned Fleming.

There were holes in the woman’s story. She claimed Fleming is the father of her child, but according to a court order, he is not.

Another hole is the woman’s location. She was near Wigwam and Maryland, but at the time she said Fleming attacked her on Feb. 24, he was about 20 miles away at truck driver training school in North Las Vegas.

There are photos of Fleming in school at the time, and his instructor and classmates vouched for him.

“That is gonna cause any prosecutor to raise their eyebrows and say, ‘Wow, we better look into this,’ and that’s why we did what we did,” said Wolfson.

He noted Fleming was still in jail Tuesday afternoon because of a parole hold. Fleming was accused of violating parole for allegedly assaulting the woman. But since the case is dismissed, that is expected to be cleared.

The I-Team asked Wolfson if this makes Metro look bad. He responded:

“No, Metro did everything right. When they receive a 911 call and they respond and they speak to a victim and the reports indicate that she was hysterical and that she had bruising and other injuries that were consistent with what she said happened, they followed up.”

The I-Team reached out to Metro and the woman but received no responses.

“People shouldn’t be able to do this,” said Fleming. “It don’t matter who I am or what I been through or what I’ve done. I still got a life I’m trying to live, a different life than what I used to live.”

Wolfson said his office is considering charges against the woman for lying to police.

Leo Flangas, Fleming’s attorney, believes Fleming was set up.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the I-Team the Vice Unit has been cleaned up. The US Attorney’s Office did not charge any vice cops.

However, one high-profile pimp, Jamal Rashid, also known as Mally Mall, was offered a plea deal from federal prosecutors.