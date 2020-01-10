I-Team Exclusive: Family to face men convicted of producing synthetic drugs in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burton Ritchie was known as a film producer in Hollywood, but federal agents said he was producing something else: synthetic drugs. Tomorrow, he and an associate are scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in downtown Las Vegas.

The I-Team sat down for an exclusive interview with a family who lost their loved one after he used Ritchie’s product. They’ve waited seven years to face the men convicted of manufacturing and selling the drug to their family member.

“He was my first best friend, and I miss him dearly,” said Sarah Gauger, Victor Orlando Woolson’s sister.

Woolson was just 19-years-old when he died in 2012. His family said the use of the synthetic drug “spice” killed him.

“He was in the ICU, but there really wasn’t much hope,” revealed his mother, Teresa Woolson. “They couldn’t regulate him. They couldn’t … his body organs started shutting down, couldn’t. They couldn’t save him.”

The Woolsons live in Upstate New York, but Teresa said the product her son used, which was purchased in a store there, was traced to Ritchie and Benjamin Galecki. Ritchie ran Zencense, which manufactured “spice,” and Galecki worked with him.

Their Las Vegas warehouse, where the drug was made and packaged, was raided by federal authorities in 2012.

“That what they did was so, so, so wrong. I mean they harmed people all over the United States,” said Woolson.

A civil lawsuit was filed against Ritchie in connection with the death of a 23-year-old Oregon man, whose parents said he also used Ritchie’s product. During a 2015 deposition in that lawsuit, Ritchie noted, “We shipped sometimes hundreds of packages a day.”

Ritchie later sold that profitable business and opened a film production company.

“… With the millions of dollars they made on the synthetic drugs, and that was like no … no. They’re not gonna continue that. No way. I will do whatever it takes. That is ridiculous,” said Woolson.

Woolson became a voice in the fight against synthetic drugs, starting a not-for-profit in her son’s name.

Ritchie, Galecki and their associates were charged in several states and federally on drug charges. The Hollywood producer is now known as a drug dealer.

On Friday, Woolson and her family will face Ritchie and Galecki in court before they are sentenced.

To Gauger, this is a huge step, “It’s super important that for me, that I feel like justice is served, and it’s the end of a chapter.”

Woolson is pushing for a life sentence. The sentencing for 24 counts, each related to selling “spice,” is scheduled for 9:30 tomorrow morning.

Ritchie and Galecki also face separate trials in Virginia and Alabama.

Woolson also hopes to save other lives through her foundation. One of her goals is education about how dangerous the drug is. One of the problems is you can buy it in a store. For example, her son, who was going to school for criminal justice, thought, ‘I’m not breaking the law. This is in a store.’ But it turned out to be a deadly drug.

For more information on The Victor Orlando Woolson Foundation, Inc., visit the nonprofit’s website.