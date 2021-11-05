I-Team: Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III being tested for alcohol 4 times per day while on house arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III, who is accused of driving 156 mph before crashing his car into another vehicle, killing its driver and her dog, is being tested for alcohol four times a day while on house arrest.

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in connection with Tuesday’s early morning crash. According to documents first obtained by the I-Team, Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit.

Judge Joe Bonaventure set Ruggs’ bail at $150,000 during his initial hearing Wednesday.

Bonaventure ordered Ruggs to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances. He was ordered not to drive and also ordered to surrender his passport. Bonaventure said in his career on the bench, he couldn’t recall seeing a speed that high.

On Thursday, Ruggs’ court docket was updated to indicate he cannot wear a standard ankle bracelet due to his injuries.

In court Wednesday, Ruggs was sitting in a wheelchair with a neck brace. His injuries have not been made public.

Instead, Ruggs is being tested four times a day for alcohol, the docket said. The judge also approved the use of a hand-held monitoring device.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ruggs is facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. Photo is taken through a glass window. The team released Ruggs just hours after the crash. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

The Clark County Detention Center normally puts ankle monitors with GPS tracking capabilities on defendants on house arrest. Some of these devices can also test alcohol several times a day through a defendant’s sweat.

The defendants must stay in the Las Vegas area, as the devices do not work outside of a certain radius.

The house arrest conditions will be revisited during a hearing next week.

Ruggs, 22, refused to submit to an evidentiary blood test on Tuesday morning, a police report obtained by the I-Team said. A judge later approved a warrant for a blood draw at University Medical Center.

When police went to speak with Ruggs at UMC, he told them to “get him out of here,” the report said. He also told the investigating officer he did not remember what happened, responding “no” several times.

His car impacted 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s vehicle at 127 mph, investigators wrote in court documents, killing Tintor and her 3-year-old dog.