LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch drove off the road and hit a boulder in a February crash that led to a fine, Las Vegas police write in records the 8 News Now I-Team obtained Tuesday.

Lynch, 36, was driving on Tropicana Avenue near Santoro Drive around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22 when his Lamborghini “collided with landscaping and a fence,” police wrote in a report.

Officers said the car veered off the road, hit a curb, and traveled about 50 feet before stopping on top of a rock in a landscaped area.

A person at the scene initially told officers Lynch was not driving, police said. Police had issued a citation to a person, but those citations “were voided due to the fact it was proven [that person] was not the driver at the time of the collision,” police wrote.

Police said the actual driver, later identified as Lynch, was seen walking away from the crash and then “returned and began attempting to remove the vehicle from the landscape area.”

FILE – Marshawn Lynch stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Several days after the crash, police met with Lynch who owned up to driving, they wrote in the report. Lynch told officers he was new to the area.

Lynch also told officers he left the area “to avoid being placed on video,” the report said.

Lynch was cited in the crash and was not arrested. Officers said he was not impaired.

Court records show Lynch pleaded nolo contendere to a charge of stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified places, a misdemeanor. A judge ordered him to pay a $750 fine.

“This is a non-story. Marshawn addressed this matter many months ago and was found responsible for a parking violation,” Lynch’s attorneys Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff said in a statement to 8 News Now about the incident.

On Aug. 9, Las Vegas Metro police arrested Lynch on suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop at Fairfield and West Utah avenues around 7:30 in the morning.

Officers said they found Lynch “asleep behind the wheel with the vehicle in an undrivable condition.” The car, a 2020 Shelby GT500 Coupe, was unregistered, police said.

Lynch is facing charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” Lynch’s attorneys said in a statement regarding Lynch’s August arrest. “Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Nevada law states a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle is deemed “in physical control,” of the vehicle.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.