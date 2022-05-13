LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former sales manager accused of embezzling more than a quarter-million dollars from a Las Vegas car dealership was taken into custody after a car crash Thursday, the 8 News Now I-Team confirmed Friday.

Michael Sims, 51, of Henderson, the former sales manager at Cardinale Way Acura, is accused of embezzling more than $250,000. The dealership is located on Sahara Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro police took Sims into custody after he was involved in a car crash at the intersection of Eastern and Serene avenues. Police arrested Sims at the hospital.

The general manager for the dealership reported Sims to police in March 2021, officers said, after he was unable to locate contracts for six cars. The general manager discovered “[Sims] had been taking cash down payments, writing receipts out of a receipt book and keeping the cash,” police wrote in a warrant for Sims’ arrest.

The general manager also noted the dealer’s computer system showed no cash was involved, though customers were given receipts that they had paid in cash, police said. The manager also said, “some cars that were sold and no longer in the lot were showing unsold in the computer.”

The manager fired Sims before reporting the incidents to police, officers said.

According to police, Sims told his ex-boss he had a gambling problem.

An investigation also found Sims was taking money meant for employee handouts, police said.

Sims faces a charge of theft above $100,000. Sims remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Friday. He was due in court Thursday.