I-Team: Evidence shows events leading up to crash that killed 1-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team first told you earlier this week about evidence presented to the grand jury in a case against two parents. They’re accused of drag racing, resulting in the death of their 1-year-old son on July 12.

We have obtained more evidence, including video of the parents just hours before the fatal crash.

Baby Royce was described by witnesses and police at the scene as lifeless after he was thrown from the car his mother, Laura Prescia, was driving. The vehicle was split into two pieces and erupted into flames.

Royce’s father, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, who was in another car at the scene, wasn’t a suspect … yet.

Now, the parents who are both 23-years-old, are charged with second-degree murder, child abuse and reckless driving. This comes after Metro detectives tracked down cellphone records, video and more, which the I-Team has now obtained.

Text messages between the two before noon on July 12 read:

Prescia to Hubbard-Jones: “I wanna get drunk, play tourist LOL at Fashion Show … ” (Meaning Fashion Show Mall) “I have White Claws.” (Seltzer containing alcohol)

Police say video shows them walking inside the mall and then in the parking garage just after 3 p.m.

Four hours later, video clips show Prescia in a Hyundai and Hubbard-Jones in a Mercedes-Benz. According to police, they are racing, and as Prescia exceeds 121 mph near the intersection of Lake Mead and Rampart, she crashes, with 1-year-old Royce in the backseat.

The photo of the child on a stretcher included in evidence is too graphic to show on television.

Detectives say Prescia’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, and she also had cocaine in her system.

Prescia was arrested, and after police determined the parents were racing, Hubbard-Jones was also taken into custody.

A jury trial is set for both parents for late October. The I-Team reached out to an attorney for Prescia, who did not comment. No word from two attorneys listed for Hubbard-Jones.