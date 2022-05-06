LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now I-Team is on a quest to find out why a local rundown apartment complex near Twain and Cambridge, considered dangerous, continues to operate without a license. Since August, the I-Team has been following the property’s issues and recently learned the owners were benefitting from COVID-19 relief money.

The Apex Apartments are at a busy intersection with a park across the street, an elementary school on the corner, and other apartment buildings in the area. The building has visible signs of dilapidation, with numerous boarded-up windows and frequent reports of squatters. Police say it’s a magnet for crime; this affects the neighborhood, tenants, and taxpayers.

As the 8 News Now I-Team first reported, the owners have been receiving COVID-19 rent relief money. The I-Team has been trying to talk to the property owners to get answers. On Thursday, 8 News Now’s I-Team cameras captured the investigative team’s efforts to speak to the manager, but she ran as cameras approached her. “Hi, you’re the manager from California, right?” asked the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy running after her. “Do you think it is okay to have people live in these conditions?” Murphy pressed.

Attempts to speak to management came shortly after a meeting between Apex Apartments management, Metro police, and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who represents this area.

Apex Apartment building in Las Vegas (KLAS)

California-based Pro-Residential Services bought the place in January of 2021 and has been operating without a license. In a previous email to the I-Team, Pro-Residential Services said it’s working on converting the site from a motel to apartment use, and requests for an interview were ignored.

Commissioner Segerblom and his team have been trying to avoid shutting the property down, giving the owners multiple chances to make repairs and make the property safe. Having security in the complex was among the conditions given to the complex, Segerblom noted.

Resident Amy Irwin told the I-Team she did not feel safer and said the property was still a “mess.”

“I don’t let my kid outside to play; I don’t even want to walk him to school,” Irwin said. “I actually haven’t seen security,” said Irwin when asked if she had seen security at the property.

“Has anything changed?” asked the I-Team. “No, they just told us to come to the back door to get our mail and pay the rent,” added Irwin.

The owners have also been receiving public money, according to Clark County. A spokesman said the county spent more than $326,000 in the past year to help tenants pay back rent.

“You guys are getting the tax money, right?” asked the I-Team to the manager. “Is that OK for people to live like this?” pressed the I-Team as security stepped in while the manager continued to run and hide.

“Where have you guys been for a while?” asked the I-Team crew. “We just got hired,” said security as they escorted the I-Team crew from the property.

The manager refused to come out for an interview. The county is again waiting to see if the owners will clean the place up.