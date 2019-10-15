I-TEAM: DUI suspect’s attorneys want former Metro captain’s employment file

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Gragson’s attorneys are demanding the employment file of a former Metro Police traffic captain, according to documents filed with the court Monday which were obtained by the I-Team.

Scott Gragson faces charges in deadly DUI crash.

Gragson faces felony DUI counts after a deadly crash in May which left a mother dead and three others injured in a gated Summerlin neighborhood.

Melissa Newton was killed in the crash.

There is controversy over the timing of his blood alcohol tests. Nevada state law specifies a two-hour window. However, Gragson’s blood was drawn by police after that window. The result was .147 still nearly twice the legal limit. Gragson’s attorneys are attempting to have his blood test results thrown out.

After the crash, traffic Captain Nick Farese was removed and then placed in another department. Metro would not reveal why.