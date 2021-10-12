I-Team: Drug investigators find 30 pounds of meth in valley stash house

Metro police arrested Florence Cruz-Ochoa, 35, after a months-long investigation with the Southern Nevada Drug Task Force that began in April, an arrest report for Cruz-Ochoa said. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro police have arrested a 35-year-old man after a months long investigation that led to the discovery and seizure of nearly 30 pounds of drugs in a stash house.

The Southern Nevada Drug Task Force worked with Metro to arrest Florence Cruz Ochoa as part of an investigation that began April, an arrest report for Cruz-Ochoa said.

That month, police learned Cruz-Ochoa was operating a stash house on South Mallard Street near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive and was selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine throughout the Las Vegas valley, officials said.

In May, investigators and Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched the home. No one was in the residence at the time.

During the search, investigators said they found prepackaged methamphetamine divided into amounts of about 1 pound. The entire lot totaled about 30 pounds, they said. They also found $2,750 in cash in a shoebox.

Investigators learned Cruz-Ochoa left Las Vegas after learning drug investigators had raised his home. He returned in July and continued to take part in “high-level narcotics transactions,” police said.

On Sept. 29, police found Cruz-Ochoa in a neighborhood near Owens Avenue and Christy Lane. During the stop, police said Cruz-Ochoa provided them with a fraudulent Mexican driver’s license. It was not until jail staff fingerprinted Cruz-Ochoa that his real identity was revealed.

During the stop, police located several packages of heroin, totaling 8 pounds, they said.

Police arrested Cruz-Ochoa on charges of two charges of trafficking a controlled substance of more than 400 grams for methamphetamine and heroin and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

Cruz-Ochoa was also wanted on a warrant for an unrelated charge.