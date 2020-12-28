I-Team: Driver accused in fatal cyclist crash deemed by feds ‘imminent hazard to public safety’; trucking company under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal investigation found the truck driver accused of killing five cyclists earlier this month, and the company he works for, did not carry a log book as required by law, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said Monday.

Records-of-duty status, which can be filed electronically, function as a log of hours worked for drivers running interstate commerce.

On Dec. 10, Jordan Barson, 45, fell asleep and had meth in his system when he veered off into the bike lane on U.S. 95, killing five cyclists, prosecutors said. Barson told troopers he had ingested meth the night before and did not sleep well, sources told the I-Team.

According to federal documents, Barson works for RoadRunner Transport AZ, a freight company out of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Records show the company employs three drivers. Officials previously told the I-Team Barson frequently transported good from Las Vegas to Arizona.

The FMCSA said Barson nor RoadRunner Transport AZ maintained a record-of-duty status.

Barson was declared an “imminent hazard to public safety” last week and ordered not to operate a commercial vehicle for interstate commerce, the FMCSA said Monday.

FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states that Barson’s “blatant violations of the [federal safety regulations] and ongoing and repeated disregard for the safety of the motoring public … substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and motoring public.”

As of Monday, records showed RoadRunner Transport AZ was not authorized to work as an interstate carrier.

Barson is charged with five counts of DUI resulting in death (2-20 years in prison, per count) and five counts of Reckless Driving resulting in death (1-6 years in prison, per count). Other charges include one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (2-20 years in prison), and one count of Reckless Driving resulting in substantial bodily harm (1-6 years in prison).

Federal authorities said they could penalize both Barson and the trucking company. Barson is due in court Wednesday, Dec. 30.