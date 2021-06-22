I-Team: Investigation underway after DPS officer overdoses from fentanyl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned about an investigation into the death of a parole and probation officer. According to the Clark County Coroner, he died of a drug overdose.

John Scott was found dead at his home, with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl nearby, according to records. The investigation is due to his job and how he oversaw people who were on parole and probation. The I-Team has learned there are questions about how Scott may have been obtaining drugs and whether he used his duties as an officer to get them.

The coroner’s report describes how he was found in his Las Vegas home on the morning of March 26.

The report states that the 44-year-old was lying on the floor of his laundry room, with a plate with white residue, foil with a burn mark, a lighter and a cut straw nearby. This is a known combination for illicit drug use.

Metro’s Overdose Response Team arrived and reported that white residue tested positive for fentanyl. Scott’s death was caused by drug toxicity from fentanyl and alcohol, according to the coroner.

The I-Team learned Scott was a parole and probation officer for Nevada’s Department of Public Safety (DPS).

When we submitted an official records request, DPS first only confirmed Scott was hired in 2016.

Officer John Scott was hired by the Department on July 11, 2016. The Department is unable to release further information at this time due to an ongoing investigation. Nevada Department of Public Safety

When the I-Team pressed for more answers through another records request, we received a response, which reads:

The specific circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Scott have been the focus of an independent investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The findings by the Clark County Coroner’s Office related to Mr. Scott’s cause of death raise concerns for the Department of Public Safety and the Department is investigating to determine whether there have been any internal violations of law, policy or procedure. The Department of Public Safety conducts pre-employment background investigations on all candidates for employment. Due to the ongoing Department investigation, the Department is unable to release further information at this time. Nevada Department of Public Safety

According to Transparent Nevada, which collects salary information for public employees, Scott was a DPS officer, with total pay and benefits of close to $97,000.

The I-Team reached out to Metro to find out more about the investigation, and no additional info was provided. The department cited “Law Enforcement Privilege,” stating the information is confidential.

The I-Team has been working on this story since March.