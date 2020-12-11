HENDERSON, Nev. — Police in Henderson are investigating dozens of vandalism incidents across the city, which left car and home windows broken.

Several people have contacted 8 News Now, saying their windows had been blown out by bullets. The incidents appear to have occurred Wednesday night or Thursday morning in neighborhoods on the southern side of Henderson. However, some neighbors told the I-Team the shootings have been ongoing for weeks.

One woman who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation said her son was sitting right by a window when it was hit.

No injuries have been reported. Video shown to the I-Team indicates a person is shooting at vehicles and homes from a car.

Police were unable to provide further details, adding they could not confirm if the incidents are related.

It was also unclear Friday what kind of projectile was being used.