I-Team: District Attorney weighs in on arrests at local protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some protesters are ending up in jail, but then what happens to their cases? The Clark County District Attorney’s Office says it has received about 250 cases related to protests in the Valley so far.

Eighty arrests were reported at the Black Lives Matter protest last Friday, and more than 100 were reported the next day.

As demonstrations continued, so did arrests. The district attorney’s office will decide which cases to prosecute.

“Every case is evaluated on its own individual criteria,” explained Clark County DA Steve Wolfson. “What evidence do we have?”

Two photojournalists were arrested on May 29 while doing their jobs. Other protesters said they were taken into custody as they peacefully protested.

Wolfson said some misdemeanor cases with a lower level charge, like failure to disperse, may be dropped, but felony charges will not.

“The serious cases, the cases involving the shooting of a police officer, the cases involving rocks being thrown, knocking out the teeth of an officer and causing serious abrasions to officers, I shouldn’t say abrasions … I should say cuts,” said Wolfson.

Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot Monday night at a protest on the Las Vegas Strip. While he is hospitalized, accused shooter Edgar Samaniego faces charges, including attempted murder.

Just a few nights before, Metro Police say 12 officers were injured.

“We want to be fair, but there is two sides to this,” explained Wolfson. “These officers are out there risking their lives. They want to go home to their families. They have wives and husbands and children and people that care for them a lot.”

Wolfson said he does recognize 99 out of 100 protesters are peaceful.