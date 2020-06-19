I-Team: Did Fiore use city resources for a political message?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore has been under fire after allegations she made “racially charged” comments. Over the past week, a series of developments have come to light.

One of these developments includes a move the councilwoman made today using city resources. Fiore talked about re-electing President Donald Trump in a video titled “Live from Access City Council.”

“I have five months to get Donald Trump re-elected, and we’re going to get four more years,” Fiore said in the video. “Like it or not, Americans don’t like mayhem, they don’t like rioting, and they don’t like the ugliness that’s happening in the world today. So, it’s making my job a lot easier to get four more years.”

The accusations of racially charged statements surfaced just last week, made by the Clark County Republican Party Chair against then Mayor Pro Tem Fiore.

Still, last weekend, she was re-elected by the Nevada GOP as the Republican National Committeewoman.

On Tuesday, she stepped down as Mayor Pro Tem.

On Wednesday, Fiore walked out of a Las Vegas City Council Meeting after her history was addressed during public comment.

On Thursday, she said, “Understand, I am your councilwoman, I am not anyone’s agenda punching bag. As I go forth and review some of the comments that were made, I look at the people who made them and questionable characters, very questionable characters. So, I will not participate in the circus show from yesterday of agenda item 68. Like it or not, you’re very insignificant when you attack me like that and don’t sit down and talk to me.”

The I-Team reached out to the city to ask whether there is concern about the use of resources in the video, including at least one city employee and taxpayer dollars. A spokesman said, “the discussions are supposed to focus on city-related topics and stay to that.”