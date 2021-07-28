I-Team: Deputy district attorney accused of driving drunk with child in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County deputy district attorney faces DUI and child endangerment charges after a trooper arrested her in the middle of the night last week, the I-Team has confirmed.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper arrested Nicole Malich around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. According to her arrest report, the trooper was patrolling on U.S. 95 southbound near Tropicana when he observed a car failing to stay in its lane and going over the fog line.

A child, whose age was redacted, was sleeping in the backseat at the time, the trooper noted. The trooper described Malich’s speech as “thick and slurred” and said her movements in the car were “sluggish.”

Malich told the trooper she drank one beer two hours before the stop, the report says. Malich agreed to a field sobriety test, which the trooper wrote she failed. The trooper also noted that they could smell “a strong odor of unknown intoxicating beverage.”

The trooper then arrested Malich, and Child Protective Services was called to take care of the child, the report says. Malich was taken to the Clark County Detention Center for a blood draw, which was completed more than three hours after the stop.

Malich was booked on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to maintain, failing to use a turn signal and child endangerment.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case or about Malich’s employment status. A spokeswoman said the matter was referred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

“As to Ms. Malich’s status with our office, that is a confidential personnel matter, and we will not be commenting on that at this time,” part of the statement to the I-Team said.

The attorney general’s office would neither confirm nor deny an investigation was underway Wednesday. An attorney for Malich declined to comment now or in the future on behalf of his client.

Malich is scheduled for a November court hearing.