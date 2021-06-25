I-Team: Daughter, boyfriend plead ‘not guilty’ to murder of Daniel Halseth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen girl and her boyfriend accused of killing her father enter not guilty pleas. It is a story the I-Team first broke in April after the body of Daniel Halseth was found.

The I-Team has more on what unfolded inside a Las Vegas courtroom.

Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero entered not guilty pleas. As the I-Team first reported, before their arrest, they recorded a video referring to a murder and laughing. Friday in court was a much different tone.

The list of charges against 16-year-old Sierra Halseth and her 18-year-old boyfriend Aaron Guerrero includes murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, robbery and fraud.

Judge Tierra Jones, Clark County District Court: “Do you understand the nine charges that you’re facing in the indictment?”

Guerrero: “Yes.”

The teens quietly stood next to each other in the courtroom as they answered the judge’s questions.

Judge Jones: “Guilty or not guilty?”

Guerrero: “Not guilty.”

Halseth: “Not guilty.”

But back in April, Metro Police say they recorded this video before they were taken into custody.

Guerrero: “Welcome back to our YouTube channel.”

Halseth: “Day three.”

Guerrero: “Day three after murdering somebody.”

Halseth: “Whoa! Don’t put that on the camera.”

Investigators say the teens killed sierra’s father, 45-year-old Daniel Halseth and tried to dismember and burn his body.

The Halseth family has been in the public eye before. Sierra’s mother, Elizabeth Halseth, is a former Nevada State Senator, and the parents’ contentious relationship, which resulted in their split, also made headlines.

Now the case against Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero is moving forward.

The teens’ next court date is set for August.

In Nevada, if an individual age 16 or older is charged with murder, they are charged as an adult. That is why Sierra Halseth is in the adult system.

However, according to jail records, it appears she is being held in the juvenile facility.