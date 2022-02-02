LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette is accused of pointing a gun at an employee at the Park MGM last week, the 8 News Now I-Team learned Wednesday.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Arnette, 25, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges around 6 p.m. Friday.

A parking attendant asked Arnette for his valet ticket, which Arnette had thrown out, his arrest report said.

When the parking attendant asked Arnette for more information about his car to find it and confirm his identity, the former Raider reportedly said, ‘Give me my [expletive] keys,” police said. The parking attendant also said he heard the “sound of a gun cocking” and that he thought Arnette “was going to shoot him and his manager,” the report said.

A records check found Arnette does not have a concealed-carry permit, police said.

Police said they also found cocaine in his pocket and marijuana in the car.

Another person, Markell Surrell, 20, described as Arnette’s cousin, also was arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged with carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit, records show.

In November, the Raiders dropped Arnette, who is also named in a lawsuit after a high-speed crash near the Raiders practice facility. The release came after a video of Arnette went viral where he is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Arnette was sued in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020, in Henderson. He was also sued in a May 28 dispute with a valet at Aria Resort & Casino.

Arnette, a Raiders’ 2020 first-round pick, was cut less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash.

Arnette had an agreement to join the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team released the cornerback from his future contract after his arrest.

He is due in court in March.