I-Team: DA will not seek death penalty in Terrell Rhodes murder case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes who is accused of killing two-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Rhodes, who was watching his girlfriend’s son, initially told police on May 5 that the toddler had been taken by a family member but later confessed to hitting and killing the boy and hiding the body near his apartment complex.

JUST IN: The I-Team has learned that the Clark County District Attorney’s office will not seek the death penalty against Terrell Rhodes.



He is accused of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old child, Amari Nicholson. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xIdgccTVsl — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) June 30, 2021

Rhodes is charged with first degree murder in the death of Amari Nicholson. Rhodes also faces 10 additional charges after he grabbed an officer’s gun in a police interview room.

Those additional charges are two counts each of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting an officer with a deadly weapon.

Terrell Rhodes struggles with officers inside a police interview room. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Rhodes pleaded “not guilty” to killing Amari Nicholson during a June 2 court appearance. According to Rhodes arrest report, he hit Nicholson because the child wet his pants.

Rhodes remains in custody without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.