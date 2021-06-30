I-Team: DA will not seek death penalty in Terrell Rhodes murder case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes who is accused of killing two-year-old Amari Nicholson.
Rhodes, who was watching his girlfriend’s son, initially told police on May 5 that the toddler had been taken by a family member but later confessed to hitting and killing the boy and hiding the body near his apartment complex.
Rhodes is charged with first degree murder in the death of Amari Nicholson. Rhodes also faces 10 additional charges after he grabbed an officer’s gun in a police interview room.
Those additional charges are two counts each of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting an officer with a deadly weapon.
Rhodes pleaded “not guilty” to killing Amari Nicholson during a June 2 court appearance. According to Rhodes arrest report, he hit Nicholson because the child wet his pants.
Rhodes remains in custody without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.