I-Team: COVID-19 testing expands in Nevada after shortages

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 testing plays a major part in how fast states can reopen. Nationwide and here in Nevada, there was a lack of testing.

The I-Team examined what unfolded in our state and how it is trying to move forward.

Right now, Nevada is testing about 3,000 people a day.

Widespread testing is important, even for people who don’t have symptoms because it allows health officials to monitor the virus. It is estimated 80% of positive cases have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, but those individuals can still spread COVID-19 to the vulnerable.

When the virus began to spread, getting tested in Nevada was a challenge.

“Oh my goodness, I am angry,” resident Nora Mirabal told the I-Team during a March interview. Many shared her struggle.

On March 5, we learned about the state’s first diagnosed COVID-19 case. Shortly after, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committed to providing tests.

“We identified needs, and we made the calls. I can tell you this, the CDC is listening,” Sisolak said during a press conference.

But five days later, when the governor declared a state of emergency, he revealed his frustration about the status of testing. He told the I-Team they were working with Vice President Mike Pence’s task force and that Nevada was not receiving more tests promptly.

The next day, we learned the Southern Nevada Public Health Lab was at capacity, and hospitals and doctors were reporting shortages of tubes used for the tests.

The I-Team spoke with SNHD medical investigator Dr. Vit Kraushaar in March about the level of frustration with the number of tests in our state, to which he replied:

“I think it certainly hampers our ability to what we need to do, as we are having a difficult time assessing how many cases we actually have.”

By March 16, the Health District could only perform 40 tests a day.

“We’ve been promised by FEMA multiple times the delivery of tests,” Dr. Michael Johnson, director of SNHD’s community health division, disclosed.

A few days later, SNHD confirmed FEMA would not provide what was expected.

Sisolak created a task force to address issues like testing. Private labs, including Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, offered tests.

Nevada was approved to develop its own testing without approval from the federal government, and the number of clinics offering drive-thrus slowly grew.

In early April, Sisolak announced the federal government finally sent our state a few thousand tests kits. UNLV’s School of Medicine and UMC also offered more tests.

Later in the month, employers, like Wynn, announced testing for employees.

“Anytime for free,” stated Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

By May 1, Nevada had a reported 5,311 positive cases and 43,595 people tested. Testing was targeted in zip codes hit harder by the virus.

And now, in addition to symptomatic patients, asymptomatic Nevadans can be tested, too.

Sisolak told the I-Team last week while testing is expanded, more is still needed.

“So that we’re sure that everybody, it doesn’t get into wild surge and explosion of the virus,” he said.

Earlier this week, the I-Team’s George Knapp interviewed Jim Murren, the head of the state’s COVID-19 task force. He said the goal is to be able to test 30,000 people a day in Nevada, which he believes could happen by June.

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone by appointment only at Orleans, including those without insurance. To schedule, click here. Drive-thru hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The Boulder City COVID-19 testing clinic is providing free tests to residents by appointment only on May 18 and 19. No doctor order is required. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The drive-thru will be located at Bravo Field parking lot. To book your appointment, call 702-293-9256.