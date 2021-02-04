I-Team: COVID-19 listed as third leading cause of death in Nevada for 2020

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

COVID-19 was state's leading cause of death for December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death in Nevada in 2020, data obtained Thursday by the I-Team showed. Nearly 3,500 people died from coronavirus last year in the state.

The first known case of coronavirus was confirmed in Clark County in early March. A Clark County man in his 60s was the first reported COVID death in the Silver State a week later.

In all, 31,284 people died in Nevada last year from all causes of death. Coronavirus was listed as the cause of death in 11% of the total, the data shows.

The I-Team previously reported COVID-19 was the No. 1 leading cause of death for the month of December. More than 1,100 Nevadans lost their lives because of the virus that month.

Heart disease remained the state’s leading cause of death, with 7,202 people dying from cardiovascular diseases. Cancer was listed as the second, with 5,332 deaths. COVID-19 followed with 3,464 deaths.

Top 10 leading causes of death in Nevada for 2020:

Diseases of the heart: 7,202 Malignant neoplasms: 5,332 COVID-19: 3,464 Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 1,624 Cerebrovascular diseases (stroke): 1,484 Nontransport accidents: 1,390 Intentional self-harm: 595 Alzheimer’s disease: 894 Diabetes: 891 Influenza and pneumonia: 504

The total number of people dying each year in Nevada has steadily increased with population growth. Without COVID-19, 2020 would still have been the year with the most deaths, at 27,800.

More than 500 people died from Influenza and pneumonia in 2020. The number of deaths attributed to suicide was 595, about 80 fewer than 2019.