LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County says the conditions at the Apex Apartments are dangerous — potentially deadly.

There have been several murders at the complex, just north of UNLV at Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.

On top of that, the owners have taken tax money — and the conditions have stayed the same.

In new documents obtained by the I-Team, Clark County is asking a judge to step in.

Clark County is asking: How many more lives need to be lost before the landlords at the Apex Apartments are held accountable? That question is asked in a court document as the county asks a judge to shut the place down.

The county is saying there is a high risk of death at the property, pointing to floods, fires and crime — including four murders in the past year and 67 arrests in just six months. Some of those arrests involve drugs — heroin and methamphetamine.

Police point to a drug house just feet away from the management office with signs outside to advertise: “Due to COVID-19, the Candy House is only taking call in orders.”

Police said SWAT went in there and 13 people were arrested.

The county also calls the property a haven for squatters, noting that squatters have even changed locks.

The owners of California based Pro-Residential have been collecting rent and COVID-19 rental relief money — about $330,000 according to the county — while they don’t even have a license to operate.

The county also reports spending about $26,000 on the property, including costs to board up some areas. A reminder — those are tax dollars.

The county also said it has done everything it possibly can to work with the owners, but they are not cooperating and not providing safe and habitable housing.

The I-Team recently tried talking a manager and she refused to answer our questions.

The next court date is set for Thursday, May 26.

If a judge orders that the place is shut down, Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who represents this area tells me the county will try to work with tenants to help find them a new place to live.

As we’ve been reporting, there is an affordable housing shortage. Segerblom said that’s part of the reason the county has given the landlords so many chances.