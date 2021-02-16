LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman found dead in an east valley home last week as Sahara Hoffine, 23.

FBI agents and Metro police officers found Hoffine’s body inside a home where an undercover informant was buying methamphetamine, court documents said.

The FBI and Metro police had been investigating Gilberto Valle, 47, an eight-time convicted felon, since last month, court documents said.

Last week, investigators found Hoffine’s body lying on a couch in the Las Vegas home at 2953 Lawndale Street.

“The [informant] said that the female was definitely dead, and she was stiff as a board and that she was dead for a while,” court documents said.

Investigators said in the documents that Hoffine likely died of an overdose.

Hoffine’s official cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday. The coroner’s office said she did not have a known residence.