I-Team: Convicted pimp sentenced again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pimp who was once released from jail and given a second chance, just received even more prison time because he was caught participating in sex trafficking once again. It’s a story the 8 News NOW I-Team has been following since 2016.

William Hoard will likely spend at least 15 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to three sex trafficking-related charges.

The first time Hoard was caught and arrested for pimping underage girls, the judge gave him a break, and he was placed on probation. But, now, he will likely spend at least 15 years in prison.

The I-Team interviewed Hoard in jail the first time he was caught pimping.

William Hoard, defendant: “I’m positive that I’ll be out real soon.”

Vanessa Murphy, Reporter: “Ok, so you’re not sorry about anything?”

William Hoard, defendant: “I didn’t do it, so there’s nothing to be sorry about.”

But during his sentencing hearing at Clark County District Court on Monday, Hoard told the judge he received his diploma behind bars and is taking college courses so that he can be a better member of society.

“My client did plead guilty and did accept responsibility for these actions,” his attorney Patricia Doyle said.

In 2016, Hoard was part of a sex trafficking ring that involved teen girls from Green Valley High School. That is the case where he received probation.

Then in 2018, Metro Police busted Hoard for pimping again. A teenaged girl said she was selling sex and splitting the money with Hoard.

“What he was on probation for when he committed this offense is exactly — precisely what this case is about,” said Sam Martinez, prosecutor.

Since Hoard violated probation, he is currently serving a three to eight-year sentence at High Desert State Prison. But on Monday, Judge Tierra Jones added another seven to 20 years for the newer charges to his sentence.

“His behavior is nothing but predatory, and the young women were victimized in this case,” aid Sam Martinez, the prosecutor.

Police say the second time Hoard was caught pimping,he had connected with the girls on Snapchat.