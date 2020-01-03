I-Team: Convicted pimp freed from prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who could have spent the rest of his life in prison is now free. The I-Team has been reporting on convicted pimp Ocean Fleming and how his case may be tied to alleged police corruption. We spoke with him during his first few minutes of freedom.

Fleming’s potential life sentence was reduced because of a new plea deal offered by the Clark County District Attorney’s office last year after an investigation into police corruption.

Fleming was originally convicted on 23 counts in 2012 after Metro Police said he forced women to sell sex and terrorized them. Through the plea deal, those 23 counts would be dropped to three counts.

The I-Team first reported on an FBI investigation into Metro’s Vice Cop unit in 2016. The allegation? Rogue vice cops were working with Ocean Fleming’s competition. The only person to be charged as a result of that investigation was Jamal Rashid, the hip-hop producer known as ‘Mally Mal’.

Janiece Marshall, Fleming’s attorney, told the parole board in October:

“I subpoenaed the phone records for Christopher Baughman and Jamal Rashid, who is also known as ‘Mally Mall’, and established an extensive history of communication between the lead detective and Jamal Rashid because the allegations were that police were accepting bribes from Mr. Rashid to set up Ocean Fleming for prosecution.”

Prosecutors offered Rashid a plea deal, and they are recommending a sentence of one to 33 months in prison, even though he admits to working as a pimp in Las Vegas for 12 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Fleming was locked up for more than eight years. He has children and his mother in his life. He also has a girlfriend, who picked him up from parole and probation today. That is part of what the parole board looked at: whether he has support to help keep him out of trouble.

As far as Metro’s Vice Unit goes, the U.S. Attorney did not bring any charges against any member or former member of law enforcement. Sheriff Joe Lombardo has insisted the unit is cleaned up.