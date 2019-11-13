I-Team: Concerns raised after accused murderer posts bond in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An effort continues to keep an accused murderer behind bars. Another man accused of murder is on the run. The common thread? Both cases come down to bail.

The Clark County District Attorney told the I-Team his office shares concerns with house arrest officers about Christopher Prestipino, and prosecutors will bring this to the attention of a judge.

“It has come to our attention that the house arrest officers have informed the court of certain concerns they have regarding this defendant’s conditions of release,” the DA said in his statement to the I-Team. “We share those concerns. It is my understanding that this matter will be brought before the attention of the judge very soon.”

Prestipino is accused of killing 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez, injecting her with pool cleaner and putting her body in a concrete and wood structure in a desert area.

Her funeral was today.

Prestipino is scheduled to appear in front of a judge tomorrow. The 46-year-old posted $500,000 dollar bond last week, but he remains at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police and prosecutors are concerned he could run if he is put on house arrest and that he had the financial resources to post the half a million-dollar bond.

The I-Team also learned about another accused murderer who is on the run, according to court records. Police say Alexander Buzz shot and killed a man and left his body in the road on Industrial behind The Strat. He was arrested in September and then released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond. He was on medium-level electronic monitoring. By late October, it appears he disappeared and did not show up in court.

If you have any information on where Buzz may be, you can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 8 News Now will be in court for Prestipino’s appearance tomorrow morning.