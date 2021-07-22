I-Team: Company withdraws plans for massive solar farm, which would have been Nevada’s largest

The Battle Born Solar Project would have spanned 14 square miles on the Mormon Mesa, a sprawling flat-topped hill 45 miles northeast of the Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

OVERTON, Nev. (KLAS) — A proposed solar project in southern Nevada’s Moapa Valley, that would have been the state’s largest if built, has been scrapped, officials with the Bureau of Land Management confirmed Thursday.

The Battle Born Solar Project would have spanned 14 square miles on the Mormon Mesa, a sprawling flat-topped hill 45 miles northeast of the Las Vegas valley. The planned facility would have covered more than 9,000 acres with panels, batteries, and roads.

BLM received a letter of withdrawal this week, a spokeswoman said. The agency owns the land frequented by hikers, campers and ATV riders. Opponents, spearheaded by the group Save Our Mesa, fought to kill the project.

The I-Team first profiled the project and the community opposition in Feb. 2021.

Arevia Power, the California-based company behind the proposal, said the arrays would have been set back and not visible from the valley below. The company had estimated the project would create 2,600 jobs and provide daytime energy needs to 500,000 homes.

A spokesman for Arevia Power did not return a request for comment.

As of Thursday, there were no proposals for any solar facilities on the mesa, a BLM spokeswoman said.

Arevia’s Gemini Solar Project is about 20 miles away from the mesa. It is Nevada’s largest solar array.