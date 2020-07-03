I-Team: Community rallies around Metro officer, veteran and mom fighting cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police officer, veteran and single mom is in need as she battles cancer. The I-Team spoke with Crystal Sanchez, who reminded us all of what’s truly important.

She may only have months to live.

“So, with receiving that news, my first thought was, ‘how do I live my life with my daughter?”Crystal said. Her daughter is 6-year-old Evelyn.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with lung cancer, which was treated, but the cancer returned and spread.

Crystal said doctors revealed her time is limited.

“With chemotherapy, it would be nine to 12 months. That’s if it doesn’t work” she explained. “And if it does work, then possibly longer than the 12 months, but we’re not sure how long.”

Crystal shared her story in a video on a GoFundMe page, set up by fellow Officer Kelly Bluth, titled, “She fought for our country. Now we fight for her.” The video was created by Rooster Media.

In 2011, Crystal served in Afghanistan after joining the Nevada National Guard to pay for college.

Bluth said it is believed exposure to biohazards and radiation during the war may have caused the cancer, especially because Crystal is so young and a non-smoker.

Now, the Metro community is showing support for her.

Bluth noted any donated funds which are not used for Crystal’s medical expenses will go toward Evelyn’s care and college education, following her mom’s wishes.

“I don’t think the word ‘thank you’ even covers it, you know,” said Crystal. “I can’t just say ‘thank you’ to these people because it’s so much more than that.”

These may be her final days, “I try to be nicer now. I try to be more patient, more loving.”

She shared a lesson about love and kindness for all of us:

“You don’t have to wait ’til you’re on your death bed to do it. You could do it now.”

Thank you to Rooster Media for sharing Crystal’s interview with us. Since she sat down for that interview, Bluth said her health has deteriorated even more.

If you’d like to help Crystal, click here for the GoFundMe.