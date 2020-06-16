I-Team: Commissioner calls for release of body cam footage from BLM protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said he believes police body camera video from a recent Black Lives Matter protest should be made public.

As 8 News Now reported, at least six legal observers were detained at the demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

Commissioner Jones told the I-Team that he thinks it is troubling, and he has additional questions about how Metro Police addressed the protests. Police told them to disperse but also surrounded them.

“I appreciate all that Metro does to keep us safe,” said Jones. “I just don’t feel like this was something that kept people at protests safe.”

Jones said he talked with Sheriff Joe Lombardo over the weekend and this morning. He asked to see the body camera video from the officers detaining the legal observers. He also said he believes the public should have access.

Metro Police issued a statement about their response to Saturday’s protest Monday evening, saying: