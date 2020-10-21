I-TEAM UDPATE: Clark County Commission approves $100K settlement, lawyers say CPS failed to protect child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission approved a $100,000 settlement after a child was left permanently injured.

It’s a story the I-Team first told you about regarding two parents accused of abusing a child as an infant.

Measures were supposed to be in place to protect the child since he wasn’t supposed to be with the parents in the first place. Attorneys for the boy and his adoptive parent argued Child Protective Services (CPS) dropped the ball.

Commissioners approved the settlement this morning.