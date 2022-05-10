HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – A water intake pipe at Lake Mead will soon be exposed, causing the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) to ensure Henderson customers and an industrial complex can still receive water.

The 8 News Now I-Team has learned the pipe which supplies water to Basic Management Inc. gathers water at 1050 feet. Lake Mead is currently at 1052 feet, a record low.

Basic Management Inc., through the Basic Water Company, supplies 10% of the City of Henderson’s drinking water, according to city representative Kathleen Richards. About 90% of the city’s water already comes from SNWA, Richards told the I-Team, and Henderson can increase the water it receives from SNWA. No disruption to residential customers is expected.

HENDERSON, NV – JULY 1: In an aerial view, Urban sprawl spreads across the desert and, increasing water demands as drought continues to worsen on July 1, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada. Large portions of the West are now classified as being in exceptional drought, the most extreme drought category. Many major reservoirs have reached historic low levels and fire officials are warning that another devastating wildfire season has already begun. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Currently, the Black Mountain Industrial Complex also receives water through Basic Management Inc. According to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, several chemical companies are at the site, including Basic Remediation Company, Titanium Metals Corporation Nevada Environmental Response Trust, Pioneer Americas, LLC d/b/a/Olin Chlor Alkali Products and Endeavour.

The City of Henderson, the SNWA, and the Las Vegas Valley Water District are currently working together to address the issue, according to Bronson Mack, a spokesperson for SNWA. Mack said SNWA would deliver water to the industrial complex through an interlocal agreement.

The I-Team also reached out to Basic Management Inc. and is waiting for a response.

8NewsNow.com recently reported on a separate water intake pipe owned by SNWA is now sticking above the lake’s surface. However, SNWA says water can still be pumped through a low lake level pumping station.