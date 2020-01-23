I-Team: Lawsuits against CCSD, special education teacher could settle for $1.8 milion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD is considering settling two lawsuits involving special education teacher Kasey Glass for $1.8 million. The settlements are on the school board agenda tomorrow.

The I-Team has done several stories on Glass, who now works in the Nye County School District.

Video captured in May 2017 revealed one of Glass’ interactions with a student who is autistic and nonverbal. The footage showed Glass taking his food away, pushing the table where he was sitting on, touching him and later an interaction with the child on the floor involving her foot.

School police had recommended charging her with abuse, but the district attorney did not move forward with the case.